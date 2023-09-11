Three held with grenades in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 11: Three persons have been held with grenades in Chak Tapper area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said today.
A police official said that the Baramulla Police busted a “terrorist recruitment module” in Chak Tapper by arresting three terrorist associates of LeT outfit.
He said that incriminating material was recovered from the arrested persons.
An army official said that an MVCP was established on 10 Sep by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police based on intelligence inputs in Chak Tapar, Watargam, Baramulla.
“Three suspected individuals were apprehended. 03xHand Grenades & other war-like stores recovered. Investigation is in progress,” he said.