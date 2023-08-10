Three LeT associates held as police bust terror module in Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 10: Three LeT associates were arrested along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said today.
"J&K Police along with Army in Baramulla busted a terror module by arresting 03 terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition have also been recovered from their possession," said a police spokesman.
"During joint patrolling and area domination exercise in Churunda Uri, a joint team of Baramulla Police & Army (16 SIKHLI) noticed a suspicious person who attempted to flee upon spotting the patrolling party. However, the suspect was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Showkat Ali Awan son of Abdul Karim Awan resident of Churunda Uri."
During their search, two grenades were recovered from his possession, added the spokesman.
"Subsequently, he was shifted to police station where he was put under sustained questioning. During questioning, he disclosed the names of his accomplices as Ahmad Din son of Shukur Din & Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana son of Umer Din, both residents of Churunda Uri, who were subsequently arrested. On their disclosure, 02 grenades, 01 Chinese Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 4 live rounds & other incriminating materials were recovered."
The arrested terrorist associates were involved in cross border smuggling of arms & ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and further its distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities, said the spokesman.
"Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Uri and investigation has been initiated."