Three new criminal law bills don’t have colonial imprint but have flavour of Indian soil: Amit Shah

"Whether it is GST or Insolvency Act, the changes being made in these are because of the errors faced after their implementation. It is important for any government or a law-making agency to admit that any law is not in its final form. Changes should be made according to the issues which come up over time after their implementation because the goal of making a law is to establish a smooth system, not to establish the supremacy of the lawmakers," said Shah.

