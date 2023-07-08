Tiffin Aaw starts ‘Pay us for cooking only’ initiative

Srinagar, July 7: A Srinagar based food delivery start-up- Tiffin Aaw has started an initiative of cooking the meat which has not been used.
The initiative has been taken with an aim to avoid the wastage of sacrificial meat (Qurbani meat) after this Eid-Ul- Adha.
In a statement issued here, the founder and the owner of Tiffin Aaw, Rayees Ahmad Dar said that they have started an initiative ‘Pay us for cooking only’ so as to avoid the wastage of the meat which remains unused in the freezers of our houses for days or if it is cooked later, it remains tasteless.
“We took this initiative on the 3rd of Eid and so far, we have prepared 2 quintals of meat. People come to us along with the meat and we get it prepared for them,” Rayees said.
He said that they take Rs 350 for cooking one kg of meat. “It includes all the expenses- adding ingredients, cooking and delivery charges,” he said.
Rayees said that they are getting the orders on a daily basis now. “We prepare items like Mirchi Korma, Daniwal Korma, Yakhni, Hindi Roganjosh and others,” he said.
He said that they will close this initiative on July 15.
“We are committed to serving healthy home cooked meat back to its customers. We don’t add any preservatives, colour or tasting powder to our food. We care about our customers health”.