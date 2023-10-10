Top cardiologist advocates early diagnosis, lifestyle changes to combat heart disease in Kashmir

When asked about the transformation in healthcare facilities over the past decade, the cardiologist acknowledged tremendous progress. He compared the facilities he observed during his recent visit, particularly at PARAS, to what he had seen five to ten years ago, noting significant improvements.

“I haven't visited any government hospital, but I know when I used to come to SKIMS five, ten years ago, you know, they made tremendous progress while watching them grow. But I can tell you from the private sector, Paras is the only hospital I had an opportunity to see. And as I said earlier, I have been here for two days, seeing patients. I just did a procedure before I came down. I'm very impressed with the facilities they have,” he said.