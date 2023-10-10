Top cardiologist advocates early diagnosis, lifestyle changes to combat heart disease in Kashmir

Srinagar, October 10: Highlighting the global prevalence of heart disease as the leading cause of death, renowned Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Fayaz Shawl on Tuesday said that early recognition of heart attack symptoms and timely treatment can prevent heart attacks in Kashmir.
While addressing a press conference at Paras Hospital Srinagar, Dr Shawl, who is currently holding the position of Director of Interventional Cardiology at Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center in Maryland urged the media to play a vital role in raising awareness about these symptoms, as timely treatment can prevent fatalities.
“To maintain heart health, the early diagnosis and treatment for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are important, People should also make lifestyle changes, including regular exercise and healthy eating habits,” Dr Shawl said.
Talking about factors contributing to heart disease, Dr Shawl said that smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels (especially LDL), a family history of heart problems, stress, and unhealthy lifestyle choices are the main contributing factors.
“One in four people in Kashmir has diabetes and there is a need for early diagnosis and treatment,” he said.
He said that during his stay in Kashmir, he had the opportunity to discuss new medical technologies and facilities, particularly mentioning the innovative non-surgical intervention procedure.
He lauded the local infrastructure and skilled cardiologists present at Paras Hospital, comparing them to the standards found in the United States. “Kashmiris now have access to excellent facilities and skilled medical professionals and people no longer need to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir for advanced medical treatment,” he said.
When asked about the transformation in healthcare facilities over the past decade, the cardiologist acknowledged tremendous progress. He compared the facilities he observed during his recent visit, particularly at PARAS, to what he had seen five to ten years ago, noting significant improvements.
“I haven't visited any government hospital, but I know when I used to come to SKIMS five, ten years ago, you know, they made tremendous progress while watching them grow. But I can tell you from the private sector, Paras is the only hospital I had an opportunity to see. And as I said earlier, I have been here for two days, seeing patients. I just did a procedure before I came down. I'm very impressed with the facilities they have,” he said.
Regarding post-stent procedures, Dr Shawl said that even after receiving a stent, individuals must continue to manage risk factors like hypertension and diabetes, as neglecting these factors can lead to new blockages.
“In terms of the overall healthcare scenario, the progress he observed in both government and private sector hospitals are noteworthy,” he said.