Tourist arrivals expected to cross record 2.25 crore mark this year: J&K LG

Srinagar, Sep 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that tourist arrivals in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to surpass 2.25 crores, with foreign tourist influx increasing by 59% following the G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 44th PSPB Inter-Unit Golf Tournament at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, organized by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), LG Sinha said that this year, 1 crore 52 lakh tourists arrived in Jammu and Kashmir until August 31st, compared to 1 crore 28 lakh in the previous year.
"I am hopeful it will cross 2.25 crores by the end of 2023. Moreover, foreign tourist arrivals have shown a 59% increase after the G20 working group meeting. These numbers reflect the changes that have occurred in J&K," he told the gathering.
The success of the G20 Summit, the record tourist influx, and the unprecedented increase in foreign tourists visiting the UT itself speak about the prevailing peace and the changed scenario in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
The Lieutenant Governor welcomed the golfers to the UT of J&K and asked them to spread the message of the new Jammu and Kashmir across the country and beyond.
LG also highlighted the transformative journey of J&K over the past few years.
"For ages, J&K UT has been known as a seat of learning, a paradise on earth, and home to all spiritual streams. For several decades, J&K and its people had to suffer due to secessionism, terrorism, and nepotism. But those days of despair are gone now. The bright ray of hope has arrived in people’s lives. In many sectors, we are performing better than many states and UTs," he said.