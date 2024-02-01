Traffic Police Rural intensify drive against overloading in passenger vehicles

Ganderbal, Feb 1: To overcome overloading in passenger vehicles and ensure safety of travellers, Traffic Police Rural Kashmir has launched an intensive drive against the drivers, who facilitate the overloading in their vehicles and put the life of passengers in danger.

Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Rural Kashmir Ravinder Pal Singh told Greater Kashmir that the move is aimed to inculcate the traffic discipline and to reduce the accidents, rash and negligent driving and control various traffic violations, offences under the Motor Vehicles Act. SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir has appealed to the general public that they should not board the overloaded passenger vehicles and inform the concerned Traffic Authority if any passenger vehicle is found indulging in overloading.

Traffic Police officials said that a special drive was carried by traffic rural Kashmir to seize commercial vehicles carrying excess passengers in contravention of the MV act.

They said SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir RP Singh along with DySP Traffic Pulwama, Shopian Dr Mudassir Tramboo challaned more than 100 vehicles on Shopian- Pulwama road and seized vehicles for carrying excess passengers. “The drive has been carried out rigorously since morning and more than twenty vehicles carrying excess passengers have been seized in all rural districts of Kashmir Valley” officials said.

A tragic road accident claimed at least 11 human lives in Baramulla district on Wednesday after a vehicle carrying passengers rolled down into a deep gorge.