Tragic fall claims lives of two young carpenters in Budgam village

Daharmuna (Budgam), Dec 17: In a tragic incident, two carpenters lost their lives in a tragic fall as they were building the roof a house in this village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, drowning the area in overwhelming grief and sorrow.

The duo, identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar (Taili) and Abdul Majeed Reshie (Taili) were working on the roof a house in their native village of Daharmuna when they tragically fell off, leaving them badly injured.

They were moved to the nearest health facility, but they succumbed to their injuries.

As the lifeless bodies of Dar and Reshie returned to their native village this evening, an overwhelming pall of gloom descended upon the community.