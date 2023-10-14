Two killed after truck plunges into gorge on Zojila Pass

Srinagar, Oct 14: Two persons were killed after a truck they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in cental Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the truck that was on way from Kargil to Sonamarg skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Mandir Mode on Zojila.
He said that in the accident two persons died and their bodies were recovered by rescue teams.
He added that police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)