Two motorcyclists die in tragic accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban, Oct 04: Two motorcycle riders met with a fatal accident in Jammu district on Wednesday, losing their lives on the spot.
The accident occurred on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, between Tunnel T1 and Tunnel T2, just ahead of the Ban Toll Plaza area, officials said.
Authorities were alerted when news of the accident involving a motorcycle with registration number JK02DF-7590 reached them. The two riders had suffered fatal injuries, and their lifeless bodies were found in a gorge near the Ban Toll Plaza.
Upon receiving the information, a prompt response team from the local police department rushed to the accident scene. They recovered the bodies and subsequently transported them to the Mortuary of Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu to facilitate identification.
The identities of the victims are currently being ascertained, and further details regarding the accident are pending investigation.