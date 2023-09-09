Two 'self-styled' journalists held for extortion in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar, Sep 9: Police on Saturday arrested two "self-styled journalists" for alleged extortion in Gund area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
A police spokesman said in a statement that Police Station Gund acted against the duo after receiving a written complaint from Gulzar Ahmed Kasana son of Abdul Rehman Kasana of Surfraw Gund that two unknown persons claiming as journalists arrived at his residence at Surfraw and demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from him, as the complainant is constructing a residential house at Surfraw.
He said that the duo took Rs 500 cash from the complainant and asked him to pay remaining amount of Rs 4500 after two days and threatened to dismantle the house in case he failed to pay the amount.
The spokesperson also said that a Police party led by PSI Jameel Ahmad of PS Gund under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan arrested both the self-styled journalists.
He identified the self-styled Journalists as Sohail Maqbool son of Mohd Maqbool Mir resident of Bamiluna Kangan & Kaiser Farooq son of Farooq Ahmed Mir resident of Cheerwan Kangan.
There were complaints that some persons on scooty with mobile phone and camera in hands are blackmailing/extorting public in general area of Gund, said the spokesman.
Many complainants have approached the Police Station and have identified the duo for blackmailing them also and a case vide FIR No. 53/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Gund for further investigation.