Two terror associates held in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Sept 8: Police on Friday arrested 2 terrorist associates affiliated with terror outfit LeT in Gudoora area of the Pulwama along with incriminating materials.
Police spokesperson in a statement said that acting on specific intelligence input, an intensive search was conducted by Pulwama Police in the apple orchards of Gudoora Pulwama which led to arrest of 2 terrorist associates.
He identified the apprehended terrorist associates as Suhail Firdous son of Firdous Ahmad Sheikh resident of Mahradpora Utterpora Puchal and Shahid Gul son of Ghulam Mohd. Bhat of Wagum Pulwama.
The Spokesperson also said incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.
The investigation revealed that both the accused persons are terrorist associates of an active terrorist Aqib Sher Gojri linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, the Spokesperson in a statement also said.
The spokesperson further said preliminary investigation also reveals that arrested terrorist associates were in a conspiracy with terrorist Aqib Sher-Gojri to carry out terrorist attacks in Pulwama.
He also said that case vide FIR No. 239/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station for further investigation.