Two terror modules busted in Kulgam, five arrested: police

Srinagar, Sep 24: Police alongwith security forces have busted two terror modules in Kulgam by arresting 05 hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT. Huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession, officials said today.
Kulgam police alongwith Army (1st RR & 9RR) and CRPF (18 Bn & 46 BN) busted two terror modules by arresting five hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, said a police spokesman in a statement.
"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 Pistols, 03 Hand Grenades 01 UBGL, 02 Pistol magazine, 12 Pistol rounds and 21 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession."
"They have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani son of Lal Din Wani resident of Poniwah, Suhail Ahmad Dar son of Siraj Ahmad Dar resident of Bugam, Aitmad Ahmad Laway son of Abdul Rashid Laway resident of Brazilian Jageer, Mehraj Ahmad Lone son of Bashir Ahmad Lone resident of Hawoora and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar son of Ghulam Mohammad Khar resident of Ghat Redwani Payeen."
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation has been initiated.