Two terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

Srinagar, Sept 6: Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid, resulting in the killing of two terrorists in Mandi area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
A Defence Spokesperson in a statement said that body of a terrorist along with War like stores was recovered and search operation to recover another body is in progress.
The statement also reads: Two terrorists were observed crossing Line of Control coming towards own side on night 5/6 Sep in Mandi sub sect of Poonch Dist. Joint operation was launched by Indian Army and JKP immediately to intercept the terrorists."
Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient was utilized by terrorists to bring down heavy volume of fire on own troops, it added, "In the ensuing firefight which continued till next day both terrorists eliminated," it reads.