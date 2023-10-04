Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter: police
Latest News

Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter: police

Cordon & search #operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow,"

Srinagar, Oct 04: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on W, police said.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of #encounter. Cordon & search #operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow," said a police spokesman on X.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com