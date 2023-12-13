UNGA passes resolution urging immediate ceasefire in Gaza

New Delhi, Dec 13: The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. With 153 member states, including India, voting in favour, 10 against, and 23 abstentions, the resolution gained support from more than three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly.

Although the resolution is not legally binding, it carries substantial political weight, reflecting the global perspective on the conflict. The vote marked the second attempt by the General Assembly, following a previous resolution in October that called for a “humanitarian truce” with 121 votes in favour, 14 against, and 44 abstentions.

The resolution passed with a large majority, meeting the necessary two-thirds support from members. It underscores the importance of protecting civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations.

The General Assembly, guided by the principles of the UN Charter and recalling relevant resolutions, expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The resolution demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, reiterates the need for compliance with international law, and calls for the release of hostages and humanitarian access.

Before the vote, UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis delivered a speech condemning the onslaught on civilians, the breakdown of humanitarian systems, and the disregard for international law.

The resolution, a collaborative effort by a coalition of 20 Arab countries and the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, signifies a departure from the Security Council’s structure, where no single nation holds veto power.

However, it’s essential to note that, unlike Security Council resolutions, decisions made by the General Assembly lack legal enforceability and primarily serve as expressions of global sentiment and opinion.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza persists, with Israeli troops intensifying their bombardment, particularly in Khan Younis. Reports indicate ongoing fighting in Rafah, where displaced Palestinians are seeking refuge. Israel claims to have surrounded the last Hamas strongholds in Jabaliya and Shejaiya, with tanks advancing towards the centre of Khan Younis. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that Hamas fighters are surrendering to the Israeli Defence Forces, signalling what he deems the “beginning of the end” for the group that has long controlled Gaza.