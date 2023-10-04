US issues 1st-ever fine to Dish Network for leaving debris in space

It committed to bringing the satellite at the end of its mission to an altitude of 300 kilometres (km) above its operational geostationary arc.However, in February 2022, Dish determined that the satellite had very little propellant left, which meant it could not follow the original orbital debris mitigation plan in its licence.Dish ultimately retired the satellite at a disposal orbit approximately 122 km above the geostationary arc, well short of the disposal orbit of 300 km specified in its orbital debris mitigation plan.At this lower altitude, it could pose orbital debris concerns.