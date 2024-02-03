US Launches Major Retaliatory Airstrike Campaign Against Iranian-backed Militia in Iraq and Syria hitting 85 targets

Febuary 03, 2024: The United States has begun strikes on 85 targets in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for the drone attack on a US military base last Sunday, which resulted in the loss of three soldiers and injured 40.

The United States Central Command announced on Friday that it had launched a major airstrike operation, hitting 85 targets across Iraq and Syria. The operation was aimed at the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and its allied militia groups, covering a total of seven locations.

“At 04.00 pm (EST), Feb 02, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. US military forces struck more than 85 targets with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from the United States. The airstrike employed more than 125 precision munitions. The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centres, intelligence centres, rockets and missiles, and unarmed aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and ammunition supply chain facilities of militia groups and the IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against US and Coalition forces, “ The statement on X, former twitter read.

The US utilized over 125 precision-guided munitions to strike various facilities, including command and control centres, intelligence operations, rocket and missile sites, drone storage areas, and supply chains for logistics and munitions related to the militia groups and their IRGC backers.

US President Joe Biden linked these military actions to a recent incident in Jordan, stating, “This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups supported by the IRGC.”

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that these strikes were part of a broader initiative directed by President Biden to hold the IRGC and its affiliated militias accountable for their attacks on US and Coalition forces. “These actions will occur at times and places of our choosing,” Austin declared, emphasizing the United States’ commitment to defend its forces and interests with a multi-layered response strategy.

The operation targeted seven sites, including facilities linked to groups supported by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, aiming to diminish their military capabilities and deter attacks on US bases in the region.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, mentioned that the US had informed the Iraqi government about the strikes but had not communicated with Iran following the recent attack in Jordan. Officials anticipate further actions, suggesting a broader response against Iranian-backed militias.

The airstrikes were conducted using various aircraft, including US Force B-1 bombers known for their heavy bombing capabilities. Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims highlighted the precision of the strikes and the strategic use of B-1 bombers.

The timing of the operation was chosen based on regional weather conditions, with Lt. Gen. Sims stating that Friday offered the “best opportunity” for the strikes. The decision to wait for clear weather was made to ensure accurate targeting.

The US has thus embarked on a retaliatory campaign against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, signalling the Biden administration’s commitment to holding attackers accountable. This series of airstrikes marks the beginning of a comprehensive response, with further actions hinted at by officials.