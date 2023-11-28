US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Third Middle East Visit amid extension of truce for two days

November 28, 2023: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark on his third visit to the Middle East this week, with a focus on addressing multiple issues in the region.

Apart from the ongoing hostage release situation, Blinken will visit Israel and the West Bank to engage in discussions on ensuring continued aid for Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and enhancing protections for civilians in Gaza. This is his third visit amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, Hamas has freed another 11 Israeli hostages, including three-year-old twins, bringing the total number of released hostages to over 50.

In exchange, Israel has released 33 Palestinians from its prisons, including 30 children and three women bringing the total number to 150.

This exchange has become a late nightly occurrence under the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel.

With the truce initially set to expire, Qatar has announced a two-day extension, which both Israel and Hamas have agreed to.

During this extension, Hamas commits to releasing an additional 20 women and children, according to US national security spokesman John Kirby while Israel has issued a list of 50 Palestinian women prisoners that will be set free.

Humanitarian efforts continue as more truckloads of supplies, including food, fuel, and medicines, enter the Gaza Strip. Aid organizations are distributing these essentials, but the United Nations emphasizes that these deliveries are insufficient to meet the urgent needs of the Gazans.

Taking advantage of the lull in fighting, Gazans are utilizing the opportunity to gather supplies, return to their homes, assess the damage, and prepare for the upcoming winter weather, marked by rain and wind.