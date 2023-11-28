Uttarakhand: All 41 trapped workers rescued successfully from Silkyara tunnel

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) November 28 (ANI): After tireless efforts of rescuers which continued for 16 days, all 41 trapped workers were evacuated successfully from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, locals distributed sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were being rescued from the tunnel.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

“Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted.

Moreover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued.

“I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavours of the rescue teams have yielded favourable results,” Gadkari posted on X (Formerly Twitter). ‘

He further expressed gratitude to each agency and individual involved in this rescue operation.

“Deep appreciation for the international rescue experts, administrative officers, and the Uttarakhand government for their swift and effective response. I take this opportunity to thank the PM @narendramodi Ji, who has been constantly monitoring the entire operation and providing guidance and support whenever required. CM Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji and my colleague @Gen_VKSingh Ji almost camped there during the operation. Last but not least, I thank the officers and engineers of MoRTH for their sincere efforts,” he further said.

As workers were rescued, Kin of Anil Bedia, a worker from Ranchi, who was trapped in the Silkyara tunnel said, ” We’re feeling very good…we hope he comes out soon… ”

“The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there,” said Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel.

CM Dhami highly appreciated the morale and courage of the workers and personnel engaged in the rescue operation.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM and other officials reached the Silkyara tunnel rescue site.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.(ANI)