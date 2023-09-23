Vehicle crushes woman to death outside Children's hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 23 : A woman, hailing from Bandipora, was killed after she was hit by an over speeding vehicle near Children’s Hospital here Srinagar, on Saturday late evening, officials said.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a vehicle hit a woman near Bemina area of Srinagar, and soon after the incident, the lady was taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The woman has been identified as Muneera, wife of Mehraj-ud-din of Hajin Bandipora—(KNO)