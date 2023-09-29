Latest News

Video | World Heart Day: Dr. Upendra Kaul Advocates Healthy Heart Habits, Affordable Medicines

On ‘World Heart Day’, renowned cardiologist Dr. Upendra Kaul, in an exclusive interview with GKWEBTV, emphasizes the importance of cultivating heart-healthy habits and ensuring affordable access to medicines. Dr. Kaul, with extensive experience and a commitment to public health, shares valuable insights on preventing heart diseases and advocates for responsible prescription practices, aiming to make healthcare accessible and effective for all.