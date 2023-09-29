Latest News

Video | World Heart Day: Dr. Upendra Kaul Advocates Healthy Heart Habits, Affordable Medicines

On ‘World Heart Day’, renowned cardiologist Dr. Upendra Kaul, in an exclusive interview with GKWEBTV, emphasizes the importance of cultivating heart-healthy habits and ensuring affordable access to medicines. Dr. Kaul, with extensive experience and a commitment to public health, shares valuable insights on preventing heart diseases and advocates for responsible prescription practices, aiming to make healthcare accessible and effective for all.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com