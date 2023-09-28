Why JKAP, DAP, JKPC not invited by opposition parties for Jammu meeting: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Sep 28: BJP National General Secretary and Incharge of J&K, Tarun Chugh, questioned opposition parties on Thursday for not extending invitations to parties headed by Sajad Lone, Altaf Bukhari, and Ghulam Nabi Azad for the meeting scheduled on October 3rd in Jammu.
In a statement, Chugh also said that opposition leaders are raising a hue and cry, alleging that the BJP mistreated the people of J&K, "While the fact is that, under the rule of these parties for three decades, J&K was known as the terrorist capital of India, and now these parties are alleging that the BJP has created an environment of terrorism in J&K."
He further said that it is evident today that PM Modi has transformed J&K into a tourism and development hub, and terrorism has decreased in the Valley since the BJP came to power.
“People can see the outcomes of the initiatives taken by the Government. All the allegations by the opposition do not hold any value,” he said.
Regarding elections, Chugh said that in the previous DDC, Panchayat, and BDC elections, opposition parties formed an alliance, yet millions of people voted against them. “Due to this, an alliance has been formed between Mufti and Abdullah. The people of J&K will not accept this alliance, even though they were previously elected. This shows that people know the true faces of these parties.”