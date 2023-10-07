Wildlife Week 2023: LG Sinha flags off Walkathon ‘Walk for Wildlife’

In his address, the Lt Governor reaffirmed the commitment of the J&K Administration to the cause of wildlife conservation, protection of the unique and rich ecological heritage and pursue economic growth and preserve the environment by striking the right balance.

He called for community-led conservation of biodiversity and protection of wildlife. It is our collective responsibility to strengthen the ecological integrity, restore the original glory of our rivers, lakes and protect our forests from smugglers and poachers, he said.