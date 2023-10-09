Watch: Will inform about J&K Assembly polls at ‘right time’, says ECI

Srinagar, Oct 09: While announcing the dates for assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it will inform about holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir at the “right time” keeping in view the security and other elections due in the Union Territory.
“We will inform about holding Assembly polls in J&K at the right time keeping in view the security and other elections that also due in the (UT),” said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), as per reports.
The Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.
The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference here. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.
J&K has been under president’s rule since August 5, 2019 when Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.