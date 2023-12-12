Woman among four arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora: police

Srinagar, Dec 12: Four persons, including a woman, were arrested along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said today.

“Bandipora Police along with Army ,CRPF & Sopore Police arrested four persons including one woman. Huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered,” said a police spokesman on X.

Those arrested were identified as Adil Tariq Wasil S/o Tariq Ahmad, Shafkat Nabi S/o Gh Nabi, Musaib Khursheed S/o Khursheed Ahmad Dar – all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad Baramulla. However, police didn’t reveal the name of the arrested woman.

The spokesman said a case has been registered at Police Station Bandipora under relevant sections of law and an investigation taken up.