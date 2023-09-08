“World’s 1st Pashmina Transparency Framework” launched by the Pashmina Goat Project (Start-Up)

Dr. Babar Afzal (Founder) and Dr. Henna Ajnum (Co-Founder) shared that traditionally known for its luxurious softness and timeless appeal, pashmina wool has long been a sought-after material in the fashion industry. However, concerns about ethical sourcing, authenticity, and sustainability have challenged the industry's practices. The Framework that the startup had developed aims to address these challenges head-on by leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Web 3.0 to create an unprecedented level of transparency and traceability. By utilizing these technologies every step in the pashmina shawl production process is securely recorded in an immutable and tamper-proof ledger. This not only guarantees the authenticity of each product but also provides a comprehensive audit trail for all stakeholders. AI powered authentication can be used to verify the authenticity of pashmina materials, thereby preventing the circulation of counterfeit products. IoT-enabled technology can monitor various parameters such as temperature, humidity, and transportation conditions. And Web 3.0 Interface can allow consumers and stakeholders to access a wealth of information about the product's origin, production methods, and ethical practices. This fosters a sense of trust and connection between producers and consumers.