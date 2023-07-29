Youm-e-Ashoora: LG Manoj Sinha reaches Srinagar’s Bota Kadal area to participate in Zuljinah procession

Eye-witnesses told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that LG Sinha arrived at Bota Kadal area of downtown Srinagar, amid tight security cover, to take part in the Zulzinah procession of Youm-e-Ashoora. Witnesses said that the LG met Shia mourners and exchanged his views on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashoora, the day when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was martyred in Karbala, Iraq along with 70 family members and companions.