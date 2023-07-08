Youth assaulted in running car, forced to lick feet in MP's Gwalior; case registered, 2 held

The incident occurred in the Dabra area of the district last month on June 23 but the video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday (July 7). In the viral video, it could be seen that the accused were beating the victim fiercely in the moving car and abusing him. The victim was also forced to lick the accused's feet. Besides, it could also be heard that the accused asked the victim to say Golu Gurjar is his father. Both the accused and the victim are said to be residents of Dabra.

When the police came to know about the matter, they swung into action, registered a case and arrested two accused in the matter so far.