Youth injured during clash between 2 groups in Srinagar's Parimpora

Srinagar, Sep 28 : A youth was injured during clash between two groups in Parimpora area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Thursady, officials said.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a clash broke out between 2 groups near PC Depo Parimpora over some issue, during which a youth identified as Umer Farooq got injured.
He said that soon after the incident he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation is going on, the official said—(KNO)