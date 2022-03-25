1 in 4 women experience domestic violence before age 50: Lancet

The lifetime prevalence among women aged 15 to 49 was highest in Africa, South Asia, and parts of South America. The regions with the lowest estimated lifetime domestic violence against women were Central Asia and Central Europe.



The proportion of women who experienced intimate partner violence in the last year was around 5 per cent for North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In regions of Africa, this number was as high as 15 per cent to 30 per cent.



"Overall, our research shows that governments are not on track to meet global targets to eliminate violence against women and girls. An important takeaway is that even in some high-income countries the prevalence of intimate partner violence is relatively high, which calls for investment in prevention at local and global levels," said Maheu-Giroux.



Globally, the problem is likely to have been further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers explained. There's an urgent need to strengthen the public health response to intimate partner violence, and ensure it's addressed in post-Covid-19 rebuilding efforts, they said.

