10-year-old Aussie girl owns two companies, could retire aged 15

Srinagar Jan 15: In a rarest of the rare achievement, a 10-year-old Australian girl owns two companies and may well become the youngest to retire at age 15, Business Insider reported.
As per the report, Pixie Curtis, the prodigy, set up a toy company, 'Pixie's Fidgets' with the help of her mother Roxy Jacenko last year.
The company, the report said, is "making huge profits" with the toys selling out in the first 48 hours from online launch.
Besides, the girl also owns 'Pixie's bows', a hair accessory company set up by her mother when Pixie was a baby.
The two companies are part of the parent company 'Pixie's Pix' that also sells other children's games and accessories.