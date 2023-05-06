300 destinations selected for promoting film tourism in J&K this year: Secy Tourism

He said this year film tourism will be promoted in a major way so that many untouched destinations are explored. “There are many destinations much better than European destinations in the UT,” said Rasheed. “Recently, a big film production house shot a movie in Kashmir.”

To a query about the G-20 event, the Commissioner Secretary Tourism said that the third working group meeting of the G-20 tourism group will be hosted by J&K which is a “major international event.” “This is a great opportunity for J&K to showcase its beauty. Through the summit, we will be able to promote film tourism in J&K,” he said.