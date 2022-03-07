A gym trainer's story that inspires

Currently, Syed Sajid is recognized as a ‘’International Sports Science Association Certified Fitness Trainer, Bodybuilding specialist and a nutritionist’’.

His sole aim is to create a sense of understanding among people about the importance of " diet and lifestyle" and its impact on our daily and overall health. He is passionate about educating people with simple things we all can incorporate to make our lives better.

He has been stating for quite a long time that he feels an urge to speak about something that has been kept on shelves or books for a long time.

"I believe that working with people should be done in a professional manner, and therefore should not be dealt with a casual attitude as it involves the health of an individual. So it's important for a trainer to be very wise and plan smartly for every athlete as per his or her requirements," he said.

Apart from training people, Sajid has been a sponsored athlete, team member and brand ambassador of top brands like Qnt, Bodybuilding.com, Ingenue fitness etc. He is passionate about the brand's mission to help clients transform themselves into a better shape.

He has been serving many brands and letting other recognised athletes and coaches join the teams. His motive is that national and international brands should have access to the valley so that our athletes who invest almost everything in this field will also get good benefits from such sponsorships.