A gym trainer's story that inspires

Syed Sajid has been in the field of fitness for 10 years, He has experience of almost 7 plus years in the field of structural engineering. In 2017 he was selected for one of the international Fellowships and got a chance to study and pursue his master's in structural engineering from Germany.
Syed Sajid says being inclined towards fitness, his aim was very clear that he needs to work on his physique and chase the institutions where he can study about being better.
So, he already had an international client base, however, once he got the certifications from InternationalSports Associations and a few other associations, he stated that he felt himself to be more legitimate towards this work.
Currently, Syed Sajid is recognized as a ‘’International Sports Science Association Certified Fitness Trainer, Bodybuilding specialist and a nutritionist’’.
His sole aim is to create a sense of understanding among people about the importance of " diet and lifestyle" and its impact on our daily and overall health. He is passionate about educating people with simple things we all can incorporate to make our lives better.
He has been stating for quite a long time that he feels an urge to speak about something that has been kept on shelves or books for a long time.
"I believe that working with people should be done in a professional manner, and therefore should not be dealt with a casual attitude as it involves the health of an individual. So it's important for a trainer to be very wise and plan smartly for every athlete as per his or her requirements," he said.
Apart from training people, Sajid has been a sponsored athlete, team member and brand ambassador of top brands like Qnt, Bodybuilding.com, Ingenue fitness etc. He is passionate about the brand's mission to help clients transform themselves into a better shape.
He has been serving many brands and letting other recognised athletes and coaches join the teams. His motive is that national and international brands should have access to the valley so that our athletes who invest almost everything in this field will also get good benefits from such sponsorships.
Syed Sajid said in Kashmir we do lack trainers with an inclination towards bodybuilding science so one needs to be very careful while hiring one. The very first step while hiring a personal trainer should be discussing your needs, duration and effectiveness of the program.
Try to obtain every sort of clarification which you are in real need of. He said it's very important that you maintain a level of trust and understanding with your trainer. He added a good coach is one who always works on the first line of defence for every individual that is his or her health parameters.
Syed Sajid doesn't want to be an influencer but he just wants to serve in a way that benefits his own people. It's not just talking about fitness on world fitness day and receiving the awards, we shouldn't crave such awards.
He says “The best award would be to change even a single person’s lifestyle to a healthy one”. He uses his social media as a place where questions about health, fitness and nutrition are answered. He shares the story of his own fitness journey, workout tips, advice on nutrition for his people.
" If we have some people who follow us irrespective of numbers, we just try to justify that and serve with honesty. My aim is to counsel people if they are in the same domain and if not then try to connect them with the experts."
He says there is a gathering of nerds in the market who are earning in the name of fitness. His approach to fitness is based on research. He describes himself as someone who picks things up, studies, does observation and then puts them forward to his people.
Syed Sajid says his articles provide readers with resources on how to live healthy lives. Once you’ve read several articles, you’ll realize the importance of being fit and develop an appreciation for fitness programs, and understand better why choosing the right trainer is recommended.