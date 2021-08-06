Aamir Khan on launch of J&K's new Film Policy: Moment of happiness

Srinagar, Aug 6: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has said the Jammu & Kashmir's Film Policy-2021, launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, will facilitate the shooting of movies in the valley, known for its beautiful locales.

The new Film Policy was launched by the Lt Governor at a star-studded event here on Thursday in the presence of the Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

It aims to establish Jammu and Kashmir as the first choice of film shooting destination for filmmakers.

"I want to congratulate Manoj Sinha and am also thankful to him for this Film Policy. It is a moment of happiness for the film industry and we will get several facilities and it will make shooting films here easy. I wish the whole team all the very best," Khan said at the launch event at SKICC here.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the union territory, said the administration, police and all the other agencies have been very cooperative with the team.