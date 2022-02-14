Aayat 'designing' her way to success

Aayat Zaffar Din's journey from learning the art to turning it into an entrepreneurial venture is an example of how dedication, hard work pays rich dividends.
She started her journey from making little birthday cards for loved ones to making logos and posters for brands. Hailing from south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Aayat says that graphic designing is not so popular among people in Kashmir, definitely not a career option, but I want to change that notion through my work.
It was during the COVID peak when Aayat started her journey by launching the brand ‘Paper Ink by Aayat’
"I always wanted to be a graphic designer and the COVID lockdown period gave me a chance to work on it, I was always keen on art and crafts since I was a kid as I am sure most of the designers would say same thing,” she says.
"From my childhood, I was in love with colors and I still am, it is because of this fact that I choose this field," she said adding that "I was overwhelmed by the love and support everybody on the internet was showering me with, I may not have a lot of followers, and that should definitely not define your brand or your work. It is the love and support which I think, is all that is driving me to do this."
After completing her high school in 2016 at Unison World School, Dehradun, India. She was awarded a Jury Award for her project in Graduation and an Excellence Award as well.
" I did my Bachelors in Communication Design, it helped me a lot, during my studies I have many people who knew about the design world and helped me with it, my teachers helped a lot," she said adding that “I learned about what design really means and what are ways in which I can further craft it into my career,” says Aayat
What further made her choose Pearl Academy for pursuing her Bachelor in Communication Design in 2016.
“Convincing my parents of my career choice was another challenge I faced. None of my family had ever had any link with this career line. No one had ever picked up a pencil to draw a circle,” she added.
"The amount of knowledge and learning I gained during my graduation was much more than what I had expected.
After realizing what a good university can do for a student, Aayat is excited to continue learning and experiencing design in an absolutely new and fresh place.
“It took me some time to really understand and work my way into college. My academic graph throughout college is something I personally am extremely proud of as well,” she said.
“I feel what I was when I entered college and what I am when I passed out of it are two completely different people, the second one is just more excited and filled with more desire to learn.
She also got a chance to work with The Times Group in Mumbai as an intern for 5 months and learned much more. She learned how does a firm function, what in reality teamwork means and how it works.” she added.
Aayat says her dream is to spread knowledge of design in Kashmir.
“I want the children to aim at becoming successful designers as they aim at becoming doctors and engineers. This is the dream I know I will be able to fulfill after a lot of hard work and dedication but I am ready for it all.” She said.
She has already given a kick start to her dream by launching a brand at a very small scale called ‘Paperink by Aayat’ This is a little peep into her dream. She has already connected with people not just in Kashmir but across India and received an overwhelming amount of response from people.
Aayat says, When She launched her brand, She thought she will get a very poor response. People will hardly care what She had to offer. Plus the pandemic really affected it, since people were already so occupied, who would want a logo at this point, a portrait gift, or anything for that matter.
Aayat received immense love from people many felt it was a great time to launch a business, many felt that their loved ones needed personalized gifts at this tough time.
“It took some time for things to sit into place. I received zero orders in the first month and I felt devastated but my father gave me the strength and courage not to give up. I had almost lost hope but then one order then another, then a third one, and then many.” she said.