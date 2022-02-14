Aayat 'designing' her way to success

It was during the COVID peak when Aayat started her journey by launching the brand ‘Paper Ink by Aayat’

"I always wanted to be a graphic designer and the COVID lockdown period gave me a chance to work on it, I was always keen on art and crafts since I was a kid as I am sure most of the designers would say same thing,” she says.

"From my childhood, I was in love with colors and I still am, it is because of this fact that I choose this field," she said adding that "I was overwhelmed by the love and support everybody on the internet was showering me with, I may not have a lot of followers, and that should definitely not define your brand or your work. It is the love and support which I think, is all that is driving me to do this."

After completing her high school in 2016 at Unison World School, Dehradun, India. She was awarded a Jury Award for her project in Graduation and an Excellence Award as well.