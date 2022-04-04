Aban develops drone for disaster relief

Aban Habib, a class 12th student has designed a drone for disaster relief, the idea to develop this innovation came after he witnessed the devastating deluge of 2014, finding people helplessly waiting for relief back then, he took the job into his own hands and came up with a drone that can be of great help during natural disasters.

With the support of his parents, Aban has founded Sky Robo Drones Pvt Ltd.

The idea to design drones for disaster relief came up when Kashmir was in the middle of the worst-ever urban floods in 2014.

He was distraught to see Srinagar city lashed by a massive flood in 2014. Having no access to any disaster aid, he saw his own people in immense pain and helplessness. Habib has been a drone enthusiast since he was in 8th standard.