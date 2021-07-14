After '3 Idiots' Aamir Khan back in Ladakh

Ganderbal : After shooting for the blockbuster movie '3 Idiots' near iconic Pangong Lake in Ladakh that is still remembered by the locals, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is these days in Kargil district of Ladakh again shooting for the final scenes of his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan star together in Laal Singh Chaddha. While Kapoor has already wrapped up shooting for the film, Khan still has to shoot for the last few war sequences of the film.

Sources said that Khan who had earlier visited Kargil with his team in May was on doing reconnaissance in Kargil to zero in on the locations for shooting the remaining portions of his film.