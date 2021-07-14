After '3 Idiots' Aamir Khan back in Ladakh

Ganderbal : After shooting for the blockbuster movie '3 Idiots' near iconic Pangong Lake in Ladakh that is still remembered by the locals, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is these days in Kargil district of Ladakh again shooting for the final scenes of his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan star together in Laal Singh Chaddha. While Kapoor has already wrapped up shooting for the film, Khan still has to shoot for the last few war sequences of the film.
Sources said that Khan who had earlier visited Kargil with his team in May was on doing reconnaissance in Kargil to zero in on the locations for shooting the remaining portions of his film.
According to sources, the actor wanted to film in real locations rather than creating a set in Mumbai.
“Aamir handpicked a four-member team who flew to Ladakh with him in May this year. The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations. After zeroing in on the locations, the shoot with minimal crew has resumed now,” the sources said.
The team was waiting for snow to melt in Ladakh before they could visit the cold desert. The visit was also delayed due to the outbreak of pandemic.
"Shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been going on for the past few days and it is expected to continue for a week more,” line producer for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Khawar Jamshed told Greater Kashmir.
He said that Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is also part of the cast of Khan-led 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and presently shooting for the film in Kargil.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touted to be one of the most anticipated films in the last two years.
Interestingly, it brings the much-loved pairing of Khan-Kapoor back to the big screen post their blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’. Apart from it being the official adaptation of one of the most popular and award winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is expected to be released in December this year as its shooting is in the final stage. Apart from playing the lead character in this Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, ‘Forrest Gump’, Khan is also the producer of this magnum opus project.
Khan had earlier visited Ladakh for the shooting of his movie ‘3 Idiots’ where his shooting near iconic Pangong Lake is still remembered by the locals.