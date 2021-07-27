Amur tigers make 'remarkable' comeback in China

Amur tigers are distributed across 47,813 sq km in four major landscapes, but the vast majority are found in the Laoyeling Landscape, where the Chinese government recently created the Northeast Tiger Leopard National Park along the border with Russia.



At 14,600 sq km, this park represents the largest protected area for tigers in the world.



Guangshun Jiang, the leading author of the paper, said: "It is clear that there is still a long way to go to realize a viable future for tigers in northeast China and northeast Asia. We need to build a meta-population of tigers connected across all four major forest landscapes in China, creating source populations in Chinese protected areas.



"There are many obstacles, but the opportunities have never been better. While there are still great ecological, social and political challenges, the science and political will to resolve these problems has also never been greater."



Said Dale Miquelle, WCS Tiger Coordinator who has worked in both Russia and China and is a co-author of the study, national leaders of both Russia and China have demonstrated a sincere interest in Amur tiger conservation, providing a strong foundation for their recovery across the region.



In China, there is still a need to restore prey populations, create a permeable landscape of well-connected habitat and compatible human land uses, strengthen trans-boundary habitat connectivity, and focus on those threats that are suppressing tiger numbers today.



"With trans-boundary cooperation allowing movement of tigers across the international border in multiple locations, there is the opportunity for a dramatic recovery of tigers in northeast China."