Annual Functions at the Shrine of Syed Bahauddin (R.A.)

During the reign of Hindu King Udyana Deva and Kota Rani (1323-1338 AD), Syed Bahauddin and his Khalifa (disciple), Ubaid-ullah Qureshi, travelled to Kashmir from Baghdad to preach Islam. The two missionaries initially stayed in Srinagar, moved to Kamraz (North Kashmir) in Uttar, and then finally settled in Batpora Magam. After Syed Bahauddin and his disciple Ubaid-ullah Qureshi settled in this area, the habitation was originally known as "Syed Muqam," and the locality was given the name "Batpora" when the Pandits from the adjoining village of Shehlal relocated there.

Syed Bahauddin and his disciple Ubaid-ullah Qureshi spent their entire life for propagating the message of Islam in nearby localities and major conversions to Islam took place during this period.