Arshid’s slice of success

After being denied franchise by the reputed pizza brands, Arshid Ahmad Sheikh took the rejection in his stride and turned it into an opportunity to develop a Kashmiri Pizza Brand – Chilliz- which has become a household name in the region.

Arshid, a postgraduate in Commerce started his venture after having experience of working at the managerial level in Bharti Airtel and heading many verticals of the telecom company during his tenure .