Baking a Difference

In a pioneering step, Srinagar resident Rouf Latief Bhat has become the first man in the city to offer private bakery courses for skill development in culinary arts. Recognising the growing demand for specialised training in baking, Rouf has taken the initiative to provide hands-on lessons and in-depth knowledge through tailored courses in the bakery.

With his bakery studio in the heart of Srinagar, Rouf is empowering locals, especially youth and women, with professional baking skills ranging from cake decoration to operating specialised equipment. His students get the opportunity to learn baking techniques from scratch under expert supervision.

Having a clear passion for the culinary arts, he decided to enrol in the Institute of Hotel Management right after finishing 12th grade to pursue a diploma in the field. This marked the start of his journey to gain expertise in the dynamic hospitality sector.

Upon completing his diploma, he took on the role of chef at the renowned 5-star Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel. Working at Sheraton Grand allowed him to build upon his existing culinary skills and eagerly learn new techniques and flavours. The prestigious hotel provided the perfect training ground to shape his future as a chef in the world of hospitality.

In 2018, he returned to his roots in Kashmir and brought a delightful change to the local culinary scene by establishing his own bakery, charmingly named “Bakers Talk By Rouf.” In just a few months, Rouf’s bakery gained immense popularity through its exceptional quality and mouthwatering flavours.

After skillfully steering his bakery business to success, he took a step by establishing a bakery academy, namely “Incredible Bake Art Academy.” With a noble purpose in mind, the academy aimed to empower individuals, particularly those who were unemployed, by offering comprehensive bakery education. Rouf’s vision extended to empowering women, providing them with the skills to stand independently.

His main motive for establishing this academy was to empower women who aspire to stand on their own feet. Through these courses, participants learn about bakery items, enabling them to create these items at home and earn a substantial income.

Furthermore, he sees the academy as a place where women not only learn to be financially independent but also become experts in various skills. Besides baking, participants get useful tips on running a small business and creating a caring community that supports each other. The goal is not just about sharing recipes but building a well-rounded approach that helps women chase their business dreams, adding to a livelier and more self-sufficient community.

This pioneering effort not only marks a significant milestone for Rouf but also opens new doors for individuals in Srinagar who aspire to excel in the art of baking and pastry making.