Baking sweet success

Though female folk is traditionally well known for their culinary skills. Many young women are taking these well-learned skills and making them into an entrepreneurial venture.

Kashmir has lately seen a rise in young female entrepreneurs who are trying their luck in the food sector and many of them are making it big.

Syed Mehtaab Muneer, a young engineering pass out is one such entrepreneur who overcame all odds to make her baking passion into a business venture of home baking.

Mehtaab, a resident of Hawal in Srinagar says that her passion to spread happiness via food and her love for baking have been in her since her childhood days.

She said until the past few years she never thought of making it a business given the busy schedule of her studies.