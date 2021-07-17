Behind passionate photojournalist, a calm and quiet son: Father remembers Danish Siddiqui

New Delhi, Jul 17: "He was an extremely emotional person," said Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui in a voice full of grief and pride as he remembered his "brilliant and dashing" photojournalist son, Danish Siddiqui.

Danish Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Afghanistan's Kandahar on Friday, Tolo News quoted sources as saying. It said fierce fighting has been going on in Kandahar, especially in Spin Boldak, for the last few days.

The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar.