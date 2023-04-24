Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir for latest flick

Srinagar, April 24: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is visiting Sonamarg resort in Kashmir to shoot for his latest flick, Dhunki, reports and people familiar with his visit disclosed to Greater Kashmir.
They said that the crew has already reached Sonamarg where the superstar will shoot a sequence for a song being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
The film director Rajkumar Hirani and his production team had visited the resort in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district last week, said a report.
People familiar with the development told Greater Kashmir that the crew visited Thajwas glacier for a recee today.