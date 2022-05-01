Cancer 'Catastrophe'

According to official data available at the lone Regional Cancer Centre, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, the number of registered patients has shown an “alarming” surge during the past few years, especially in the last three years. As per the official data, over 22,002 persons have died due to cancer during the period of 2018 to 2021 across Jammu and Kashmir. The figures available with the Union Health Ministry, further reveal that in 2018, 6824 cancer patients were reported to have died, in 2019 the number of deaths rose to 7003 and in 2020 the fatalities surged to 7189, thus showing an upward trend. A top ministry official said that a committee was also constituted with some members from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to carry out a baseline survey on why there was an alarming increase in the number of cancer cases across Jammu and Kashmir. “There has been a constant increase in the number of mortalities due to cancers in J&K which is quite alarming,” the ministry official said. As per Union Health Ministry’s figures, Jammu Kashmir has reported an estimated 39041 cancer cases, of which 12675 were recorded in 2019, 13012 in 2020 and 13354 in 2021.

Another official from Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), said that the last five to seven years has seen alarmingly worrying figures with regard to the rise of cancers in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir region. Divulging details on the number of deaths and rise of cancer prevalence cases, the official said that since January 2014 there were 12,091 patients who were detected with cancer in various state hospitals, while as in 2013, 6,300 patients were detected with the killer disease. In 2016 till now, 4800 cancer patients were registered at SKIMS with the number increasing at an alarming pace.