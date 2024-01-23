Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ leads 2024 Oscar nominations

Los Angeles [US], January 23: And the wait is over. The nomination list for the 2024 Oscars has been revealed. As expected, Christopher Nolan’s directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ topped the list with the maximum nods.

The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb, the film is shortlisted in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay.

Cillian Murphy, who essayed the role of Robert Oppenheimer, grabbed a spot in the Best Actor category. Surprisingly, British actor Emily Blunt scored her first-ever Oscar nomination.

As per People, Emily earned an Academy Award nod for Supporting Actress for her performance as s Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, wife of physicist and Los Alamos director J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr. too secured a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He played the role of Louis Strauss, a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton.

‘Oppenheimer’ will compete with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Barbie’, ‘The Holdovers’ and other films for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host.

Here is the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Huller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt

Danielle Brooks

America Ferrera

Jodie Foster

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Directing

Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Live Action Short Film

The Actor

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over!

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside

I’m Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)

What Was I Made For?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon