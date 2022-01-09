Cooing Kaleej Pheasant stands out

The Kaleej pheasant (Lophura leucomelanos, Latham 1790) is a medium sized bird that belongs to the family Phasianidae of the Aves order Galliformes. It is a common and widely distributed pheasant species that is found in evergreen and deciduous forests. It is distributed in the foothills of Himalayas extending its range from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, to western Thailand.

Like most members of the family Phasianidae, the Kaleej pheasant is a highly dimorphic bird, with clear distinction between males and females. The males are characterized by shiny and metallic bluish-black body plumage whereas the females are usually brownish in color. Head is bare and red colored in both sexes and the legs are grayish. Crest is bent backwards and a vertically compressed tail is present.