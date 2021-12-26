Crafting Creative Cruise

Muran has been doing walnut wood carving for over 40 years and is said to be one of the last artisans left in Kashmir, who is mastered to do the luxury pieces, costing from 5 lakh to 50 and above.

“Muhammad Yusuf sb has been probably the only artisan left who has been doing the luxury pieces of walnut wood art,” says, Mudasir Muran, nephew of master artisan, Muran.