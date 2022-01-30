Curious teenager's amateurish yet enthusiastic talk show

Curiosity about different fields and aspects of life for Muhammad Anas Shah, a 16-year old boy from Srinagar’s Nowshera area has paved way for an exciting audio visual endeavour.
This teenager has been interviewing people from different walks of life on Knowledge Realization (KR) YouTube channel and putting out some interesting conversations in the cyber space.
Anas says he has always been a knowledge enthusiastic, choosing fascinating topics for his talk show KR. “With innovative thoughts and this creative space I want to be helping the masses to learn more,” says Anas.
As per Anas, he developed the zest for participating in quiz programmes and other events during his early childhood.
“I used to love to visit Doordarshan Kendra with my parents to participate in the events and quiz activities. This became the stepping stone for me to get involved in creative activities,” says Anas.
“I am really happy to share that the main reason for me to start a YouTube channel was that I wanted to give real information to people regarding various technological advancements, social engagements, infrastructure stability and improvements focusing Kashmir,” says Anas.
Anas, who has interviewed several professionals, discussing their journeys, says he himself imbibes knowledge and new facts with help of the conversations on his YouTube channel.
“I am also able to impart knowledge in the making of videos which is quite enriching,” says Anas.
Anas says that he does a lot of research before interviewing any personality on his show KR.
“I get busy in collecting immense information about the topic of the interview. It is important to put out a good show as I upload it for public interest and viewing of audiences across the globe,” says Anas.
This young enthusiast says he is always quite cautious about the content for his channel because of that he ensures correct information for public domain.
“I cannot pass on any wrong information that might cause confusion in the society,” says Anas. Every Sunday Anas hosts a special guest, which includes a reputed person from across J&K or even outside for live stream and discusses the different aspects of the topic with them regarding their specific fields.
“So far by the grace of Almighty the KR channel have been able to interview more than a dozen of personalities including former Director of Higher Education J&K, Advocate J&K High Court, Kashmir’s youngest entrepreneur, a gastroenterologist from Jammu, drone expert of Kashmir. The general feedback was that I handled all these guests well,” says Anas.
Apart from conducting interviews, Anas has a passion for writing and his articles have published in newspapers and journals including Kashmir Ink at the age of eight, when he was class 2 student in Legends School of Education.
As per Anas, his aim is to make his YouTube channel a “full-fledged brand”, which will be known for its unique and out-of-the-box knowledge content for public and younger generation which will help them with their studies.
“We are also currently working to make our presence known in the digital marketing sector of Kashmir as it is not that developed as of today. I think that we can make a revolution in this field,” says Anas. “We are currently five members including me, working on this platform like a team to have a real knowledgeable society with a mission being a noble cause. I have also been very active in co- curricular activities as well. As I am a part of the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides, I have been a part of various national and international events,” says Anas. Anas says he has also competed in a quiz competition with participants from all the states of India which was held in a camp in Haryana. “Alhamdulillah we were able to make our mark and got selected for an event which was set to happen in Europe but unfortunately because of the COVID pandemic the event was cancelled,” says Anas.