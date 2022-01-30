Curious teenager's amateurish yet enthusiastic talk show

“We are also currently working to make our presence known in the digital marketing sector of Kashmir as it is not that developed as of today. I think that we can make a revolution in this field,” says Anas. “We are currently five members including me, working on this platform like a team to have a real knowledgeable society with a mission being a noble cause. I have also been very active in co- curricular activities as well. As I am a part of the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides, I have been a part of various national and international events,” says Anas. Anas says he has also competed in a quiz competition with participants from all the states of India which was held in a camp in Haryana. “Alhamdulillah we were able to make our mark and got selected for an event which was set to happen in Europe but unfortunately because of the COVID pandemic the event was cancelled,” says Anas.